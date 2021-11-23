

By Darius Choonya

An investigations Officer at the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC-has revealed that Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda’s wife Mable and his sister in law Ruth Nakaundi Mulenga threatened her that she would go blind if she insisted on conducting a search in one of the rooms at their residence.



The officer, Lomthunzi Bili also told the court that the duo also directed her and other officers to enter the same room facing backwards with their eyes closed.



She says this was after being warned to be strong over what they were going to see inside the room because no person was being allowed to have access in to the said room.



Ms. Bili says when she opened her eyes she wondered if humans lived in that room as the same room had a bad stench and in a mess.



She says as the search began, Mr. Chanda’s sister in law took out a bag, opened it and spat some saliva in it before giving it to her to conduct a search.



Other allegations that the witness raised was that all the accused persons showered them with unpalatables including Mr. Chanda calling the ACC Officers allegedly as idiots.



Meanwhile, the accused persons through their lawyer Timmy Munalula have asked the court to interpret article 6 (1 b) of the 2012 ACC act on whether it is the mandate of ACC to investigate matters that boarder on Obstruction and use of insulting language which charges the three accused are facing.

Magistrate, Domnic Makalachi says he will give a ruling on December 13, 202