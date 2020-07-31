Court jails Ndola woman who stoned neighbor’s child

THE Ndola Magistrates Court has sentenced Madrine Numwa, an MTN employee of Ndeke Township to five years imprisonment for assaulting a five-year-old boy.

Numwa was arrested last year after the boy’s mother Caroline Mumba, 35 a resident of the same area reported the case to police.

According to Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said on the material day, the boy and his friends were playing outside Numwa’s house while lighting fireworks.

She explained Numwa threw a stone at the children which hit the victim on the forehead and sustained a deep cut.

After months on trial, Namuwa was convicted today and sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour.