By Shalala Oliver Sepiso

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland has thrown out Kalusha’s request to suspend proceedings in the arbitration case.

REQUEST

On 27th April 2020, Kalusha’s Spanish lawyers wrote to the Court of Arbitration for Sport requesting for suspension of arbitration proceedings basing this on the outcome of the Subordinate Court proceedings where the contempt proceedings were stayed.

The letter, which was signed by Paolo Torchetti of Ruiz-Huerta & Crespo Sports Lawyers of Valencia in Spain, reads in part: “Although the Appellant’s position in his letter of 20 April 2020 remains unchanged, that he insists that an oral hearing be held in this matter, he writes to request that the procedure be suspended. Firstly, we note that the FAZ elections have been suspended due to an Order issued by the High Court for Zambia. That injunction has been enforced and the matter has been referred and escalated to the Zambian Constitutional Court. Most recently, the High Court for Zambia heard an application for an Order to stay a ruling of the High Court pending the hearing and determination of the Appeal to the Constitutional Court. That application was granted where the FAZ electoral process cannot resume before all matters have been effectively dealt with. Therefore, the injunction prohibiting the elections and related issues will be heard by the Zambian Constitutional Court before any electoral process can proceed.”

The lawyers then somehow show that Kalusha doesn’t have loci standi in the High Court case. “Parenthetically, we note that it was not the Appellant in this CAS procedure that sought the injunction before the Zambian domestic judicial system as he sought relief within the sporting justice system. Nevertheless, the elections have been suspended which directly affects the conduct of this matter. Finally, we note that this is not the only procedure involving the FAZ electoral process before Zambian domestic Courts. There are a myriad of cases open at a variety of levels. Allowing for the suspension of this matter would allow for some clarity as to the electoral process.”

Then the lawyers brought in the argument that Kamanga’s term had ended as another reason for suspending the proceedings: “It appears that the previous President and General Secretary are instructing Respondent’s counsel. According to article 33(4) of the FAZ Constitution the president’s term is to last no more than 4 years. There is no corresponding time limitation for the office of the General Secretary. The previous presidential elections were held March 2016 and as a result the President’s tenure has concluded. It is unclear who has legal authority to instruct Respondent’s counsel. A suspension would enable the parties to clarify this complication.”

RESPONSE AND ARGUMENT BY FAZ

FAZ, as respondents, were on 27 April 2020 asked to respond to the request and they submitted a long letter dismantling the request for suspension of proceedings and giving many reasons why.

The FAZ lawyers submitted that the request was factually incorrect and there is a deliberate misrepresentation of facts by the Appellant in terms of cases before the Zambian courts. They gave their version of court proceedings and the decisions made thus far with exhibits of all decisions and applications referred to. They submitted that “there is a stay of the order to stay FAZ elections. Therefore FAZ reiterates that as far as it is concerned, the postponement of the elections was due to the Public Health Regulations relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and nothing else. The elections will go ahead as soon as practically possible after the Zambian authorities lift the ban on public gatherings.”

Further, FAZ accused Kalusha of using the “cow-horn formation” in this process. “The Appellant’s request for the suspension of the arbitration flies in the teeth of their application for expedited procedure which application they have not withdrawn because, clearly, the Appellant wants to ‘eat their cake and have it too’.”

FAZ said that Kalusha cannot rely on relief from court as this offends the provisions of the CAS Code in R37: “In agreeing to submit any dispute subject to the ordinary arbitration procedure or to the appeal arbitration procedure to these Procedural Rules, the parties expressly waive their rights to request any such measures from state authorities or tribunals.”

FAZ argued that since arbitration proceedings under CAS are independent of any other proceedings including the national courts and the decisions of the Zambian courts have no bearing and not binding on CAS, the CAS proceedings on the other hand are binding on and enforceable in the Zambian Courts, it made more sense to stay the Zambian court proceedings and to proceed with the arbitration than suspending the CAS proceedings for the sake of the Appellant’s hope that he may get some relief from proceedings he is not even a party to.

FAZ accused Kalusha of acting like he was working with Damiano and the others. “It is either the Appellant is the architect of [or] has an interest in the matter in the Court below and merely using the Plaintiffs as his proxies in the Zambian proceedings. If this is the case, this would be tantamount to forum shopping which the Tribunal should not allow. The correct thing for the Appellant to do is to discontinue this arbitration and pursue his claim in the Zambian Courts or instruct his proxies to withdraw the Zambian proceedings and focus on this arbitration. If the foregoing is not the case, then the proceedings in the court below should have no bearing on the outcome of this matter and vice versa.”

FAZ lawyers also mentioned that the ultimate question before the CAS Tribunal was “whether or not the Appellant qualified to contest the FAZ presidency despite being found guilty of corruption and breach of confidentiality by the FIFA Ethics Committee. This question can only be determined by the Tribunal and, even assuming that in the unlikely event the Zambia Courts assert jurisdiction over matters of FAZ Statutes, the question as to whether or not the Appellant should contest the FAZ elections is neither before the High Court nor the Constitutional Court nor the Court of Appeal. Therefore, the conclusion of the matters before the Zambian Courts will not resolve the dispute submitted to this Court by the Appellant.”

They submitted that the question of whether the FAZ President or the General Secretary is instructing Counsel was irrelevant to whether the Appellant qualifies to stand for elections as FAZ president because this appeal is already before the Tribunal and will have to be determined on merit regardless of who was representing FAZ or who at FAZ was instructing counsel and regardless of who is calling the shots at FAZ. “Even assuming there was a change in the office bearers at FAZ, the CAS proceedings would not abate ipso facto.”

The lawyers further submitted that the dispute as to the legality of the current FAZ President’s continued stay in office was not under submission and couldn’t therefore be used as the grounds for the suspension of the arbitration.

“The Appellant’s need to investigate and satisfy his suspicions on the existence of another dispute cannot be used as a ground for suspending arbitration proceedings where the dispute has already been set out by the parties in their respective submissions. This Tribunal’s jurisdiction is limited to resolving the disputes as submitted by the Appellant.”

FAZ then accused Kalusha’s lawyers of misleading the CAS. “The Appellant has made this claim even when he is well aware of correspondence from FIFA to FAZ on the subject which gave guidance that the FAZ Executive Committee should remain in office until elections are held as was the case with many other member associations worldwide who are in a similar position vis-à-vis failure to hold elections because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … This correspondence from FIFA was a response to a letter from the Appellant’s lawyers demanding that the FAZ Execute vacate office. The withholding of this vital information is a clear attempt by the Appellant and his lawyers at misleading the Tribunal and shows that the Appellant’s request for the suspension of the arbitration is ill-intended.

Lastly, FAZ submitted that “suspension of the arbitral proceedings at this point would be highly disruptive. …it is extremely difficult to say exactly how long the arbitral proceeding would be suspended if the Appellant’s request were granted. The Appellant does not specify the period of the suspension. Therefore, the Appellant’s request for suspension of the proceedings is for an indefinite period contrary to R32 which requires that any such suspension be for a limited period of time.”

FAZ therefore submitted that THE ARBITRATION SHOULD GO AHEAD OR THE APPELLANT SHOULD WITHDRAW THE APPEAL OR THE APPELLANT SHOULD PAY SECURITY FOR COSTS.

“..the request by the Appellant for suspension of the arbitration should be refused by the Tribunal and FAZ prays accordingly. Alternatively, the Appellant should withdraw the matter and try his luck before the Zambian Courts. In the unlikely event that the request is granted, it should be on condition that the Appellant should pay security for costs failing which the Appeal should be deemed withdrawn.”

The response was signed by Hatings Pasi, partner in Mando & Pasi Advocates of Kitwe.

SECOND SUBMISSION BY KALUSHA

Despite being told to only respond to whether they would withdraw the appeal or not and go before the Zambian courts, the appellants wrote a letter on 4th May 2020 in which they advanced new reasons for wanting the proceedings at CAS suspended.

“The Appellant will not be withdrawing the Appeal. We understand that the CAS has requested that only this question be addressed however some further circumstances has emerged which support the suspension of the proceedings. … the new information that has emerged is that a FIFA delegation (including the manager of the FIFA Member Associations division) will be travelling to Zambia in order to meet with all affected parties in order to discuss possible solutions. We request the further suspension of this procedure in light that it is possible that the legal landscape of the FAZ may be significantly altered after that meeting.”

DECISION

Two days ago, the Court of Arbitration looked at the request made by Kalusha and also the arguments made by FAZ and threw out the request made by the appellant in case number “CAS 2020/A/6812 Kalusha Bwalya v. Football Association of Zambia”.

In a letter signed by Sophie Roud the Counsel to the CAS with reference number 2020/SR/jmj and dated 5 May, the court writes: “I acknowledge receipt of the Appellant’s letter of 4 May 2020, a copy of which is enclosed for the Respondent’s attention. I note that the Appellant will not withdraw his appeal and that he maintains his request of suspension. ON BEHALF THE OF SOLE ARBITRATOR, THE APPELLANT’S REQUEST OF SUSPENSION IS DENIED….”

MY ANALYSIS

In both their letters, Kalusha’s lawyers were silent on what articles of the CAS Code they were invoking in requesting the suspension of proceedings.

According to R32 Par 3 of the CAS Code, an active case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport can be suspended for a limited time to allow for procedure issues to be complete within time limits. “The Panel or, if it has not yet been constituted, the President of the relevant Division may, upon application on justified grounds, suspend an ongoing arbitration for a limited period of time.”

Grounds which can be used to suspend the case include a situation where the jurisdiction of the CAS is brought into question. R39 Par 4 says: “The Panel shall rule on its own jurisdiction, irrespective of any legal action already pending before a State court or another arbitral tribunal relating to the same object between the same parties, unless substantive grounds require a suspension of the proceedings.”

R55 par 4 also gives that possibility.

My understanding is that the application to suspend proceedings was irregular. Kalusha was both time-barred and procedurally constrained from submitting any new applications especially on suspensions unless it was to withdraw the appeal altogether. The application therefore needed to treated as out of time.

The only reason that Kalusha would have used to suspend proceedings was if he had insisted that he can’t have a video conference appearance and wants to have an oral hearing where he makes his submissions viva voce. If they were to allow it, it was up to the court to decide when this happens and in this case it had to be the earliest possible time after COVID-19

But it was still going to be up to the court to decide if there was a chance of the personal appearance affecting the final award (judgement) and then deciding whether to allow it or not. In the interest of justice and in respecting Kalusha’s right to be heard, this was unlikely.

In this particular request, the request was on very weak grounds and it is not surprising that the CAS rejected the request. If the suspension was to be granted, the court would have erred based on the maxim of “Justice delayed is justice denied”.

Lastly, it was surprising that the letter of request for suspension was relying on issues not before the CAS bench: the issue of term of office of Kamanga, for example, referred to in the letter, was not supposed to be discussed as it is not before the CAS bench and hence not relevant to the case.

CONCLUSION

The court of arbitration will go ahead and decide Kalusha’s fate without taking into consideration the case in the Zambian courts. It means that most likely there will be a final award from CAS before the case before the courts in Zambia can be concluded. I predict a final award from CAS by 15th June 2020.