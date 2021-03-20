COURT ORDER STOPS NEVERS MUMBA’S CONVENTION

The High Court has granted an injunction to the Operation Save MMD members to halt New Hope MMD president Dr Nevers Mumba’s convention which was slated for today on grounds of grave irregulaties on constitutional procedures provided for in the MMD party constitution.

Former Presidential Affairs Minister and Kanfinsa lawmaker during the Levy Mwanawasa administration Webby Chipili made the application this morning before High Court Judge Bowa which has just been granted in his favor.

However, the MMD officials have gone ahead to hold the convention which is being streamed live on various online platforms.

The injunction has since been served this morning.

Operation Save MMD is being represented by Makebi Zulu Advocates.