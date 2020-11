The High Court has ruled in favour of United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema in the case where he sued FDD leader Edith Nawakwi for defamation of character.

THe ruling came following the failure by Nawakwi to deliver any defence to the Writ Summons and Statement Claim, or showing intention to defend.

The court ruled that the Plaintiff be and hereby awarded damages for libel to be assessed.

The court also ordered Nawakwi to retract her sentiments.