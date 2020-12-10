Court ruling meant to embarrass president, says Kambwili

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili says the ruling by the constitutional court ordering Ministers who remained in office after the dissolution of parliament to pay back the allowances and salaries was meant to embarrass President Edgar Lungu.

“The court knew that it’s the President, he is the one who directed the Ministers to stay in office so above all, the ruling was meant to embarrass the President,” he said.

-Daily Nation Zambia