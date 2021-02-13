LUSAKA principal resident magistrate Mwaka Mikalile has directed the Anti-Corruption Commission to replace prosecutors prosecuting NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili and others in a matter where they are facing charges of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime, among others.

Magistrate Mikalile said the matter had delayed at the instance of the state prosecutors hence the need to replace them.

This is in a matter where Kambwili, his son Mwamba, and Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services limited are facing charges of possessing more than K6 million, obtaining pecuniary advantage and uttering a false document to a public officer while two Zambia Revenue Authority officials Lukwesa Musonda and Mulenga Kapilima are alleged to have prepared a false document indicating that Mwamona was tax compliant when in fact not.

When the matter came up for continued trial, ACC prosecutor Leon Lemba sought an adjournment on grounds that the lead prosecutor Silumesi Muchula and a Mr Mudenda were in quarantine as they were exposed to the Coronavirus.

“We seek a very short adjournment to enable the state to either find a replacement counsel or allow the lead counsel to undergo the mandatory 14 days quarantine,” said Lemba.

Kambwili’s lawyers, Keith Mweemba and Gilbert Phiri, did not object to the application by the state.

In her ruling, magistrate Mikalile said, “it is unfortunate that it has come to this, we had too much time from last year. I urge that the state finds replacement counsel so that we proceed.”

Magistrate Mikalile adjourned the matter to February 25.