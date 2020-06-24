Courts can’t supervise Parliament – Matibini

IT IS not the duty of the Constitutional Court to act in a supervisory character over the legislature which has the exclusive cognisance to decide on its affairs, Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has said.

Delivering a ruling yesterday on a matter former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili dragged the Speaker to court over his decision to declare the seat vacant, Dr Matibini said he has powers to interpret the Constitution in the execution of his duties as presiding officer of the legislature.

“It is not the duty of the courts of law to act in a supervisory character over the legislature. It is the business of the legislature to make laws and that of courts to administer them”