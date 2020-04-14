COURTYARD HOTEL IN LUSAKA DONATED AS A HEALTH FACILITY AMID COVID-19
….as the Indian Community in Zambia further engages Zambian tailors in the production of reusable face masks for the vulnerable in society.
LUSAKA- – – – Tuesday, April 14th 2020
The Association of the Indian Community in Zambia (AICZ) has handed over Courtyard Hotel in Lusaka to Government as a health facility in the fight against COVID-19.
Association Secretary General Mr. Zuber Dasu said the facility also has onsite living quarters for doctors and nurses .
“We are pleased to say that AICZ continues in its efforts to create awareness and raise further funds to supplement the Ministry of Health.” Mr. Dasu stated when he handed over the facility .
And Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said the facility will enhance case management as well as quarantining.
He has since thanked the Muslim community for identifying the facility which will house frontline medical personnel fighting the pandemic.
Meanwhile the Indian Community has embarked on the production of one million face masks by empowering 28 Zambian tailors.
“The intended recipients of these masks are the poor and vulnerable who cannot afford disposable face masks . We have so far produced approximately 200,000 masks which are ready for distribution in height density areas in conjunction with the ministry of Health.” Mr. Dasu stated .
And further , Mr. Dasu Indicated that the community has engaged Musicians Mampi Mukape and Jordan Katembula to compose a song on the devastating effects of the Pandemic.
On Tuesday, April 14th the Association made another donation of :
100 cotton wool rolls
400 boxes of examination gloves
1000 goggles
300 Gali pots (small, medium and large)
60 sterilizing drums (small, medium and large )
250 liters Cidex
500 oxygen catheters
500 urine bags
1000 surgical gloves
3600 chlorine bottles
93 receivers large and 95 medium
15 trays medium and 61 small
200 propofol injection
50 glucometeres
500 glucostrips
5000 hand sanitizers
2 Fridges
1000 adult diapers
1000 incontinent sheets
1790 blankets
800 bed sheets
450 mattresses.