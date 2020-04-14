COURTYARD HOTEL IN LUSAKA DONATED AS A HEALTH FACILITY AMID COVID-19

….as the Indian Community in Zambia further engages Zambian tailors in the production of reusable face masks for the vulnerable in society.

LUSAKA- – – – Tuesday, April 14th 2020

The Association of the Indian Community in Zambia (AICZ) has handed over Courtyard Hotel in Lusaka to Government as a health facility in the fight against COVID-19.

Association Secretary General Mr. Zuber Dasu said the facility also has onsite living quarters for doctors and nurses .

“We are pleased to say that AICZ continues in its efforts to create awareness and raise further funds to supplement the Ministry of Health.” Mr. Dasu stated when he handed over the facility .

And Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said the facility will enhance case management as well as quarantining.

He has since thanked the Muslim community for identifying the facility which will house frontline medical personnel fighting the pandemic.

Meanwhile the Indian Community has embarked on the production of one million face masks by empowering 28 Zambian tailors.

“The intended recipients of these masks are the poor and vulnerable who cannot afford disposable face masks . We have so far produced approximately 200,000 masks which are ready for distribution in height density areas in conjunction with the ministry of Health.” Mr. Dasu stated .

And further , Mr. Dasu Indicated that the community has engaged Musicians Mampi Mukape and Jordan Katembula to compose a song on the devastating effects of the Pandemic.

On Tuesday, April 14th the Association made another donation of :

100 cotton wool rolls

400 boxes of examination gloves

1000 goggles

300 Gali pots (small, medium and large)

60 sterilizing drums (small, medium and large )

250 liters Cidex

500 oxygen catheters

500 urine bags

1000 surgical gloves

3600 chlorine bottles

93 receivers large and 95 medium

15 trays medium and 61 small

200 propofol injection

50 glucometeres

500 glucostrips

5000 hand sanitizers

2 Fridges

1000 adult diapers

1000 incontinent sheets

1790 blankets

800 bed sheets

450 mattresses.

