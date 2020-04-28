By Melvin Chisanga

Is someone seeing what I am seeing? Is someone hearing what I am hearing? Is someone smelling what I am smelling? Is someone feeling what I am feeling? Is someone thinking what I am thinking? Is someone sensing what I am sensing? Is someone suspecting what I am suspecting? Is someone fearing what I am fearing? Does someone still remember where we are coming from?

With due respect to both individual and collective energies that citizens have been directing towards the fight against COVID-19 since it won itself the top spot among our enemies a few months back, I have a few observations and concerns arising from the battlefield, which unfortunately we are told will remain our inevitable habitat for some unpredictable time. My discourse on Vantage Point this week endeavours to focus on the possible and yet just as deadly situations that may arise because of COVID-19 in our country.

There is a UPND-sponsored advert that has been running on Hot FM for some time now. In this advert can be heard the voice of the UPND leader, Mr Hakainde Hichilema outlining the dos and don’ts that will possibly help us to nip the spread of COVID-19 in the bud. Fair enough, and that is how it is supposed to be. He could not have said it any better. But I have an issue with a particular section of his appeal where he calls everyone fix to their eyes on the common enemy and not to fight with each other. Therein lies my problem.

As would be expected of any society besieged by a calamity of COVID-19’s proportion, I know that Mr Hakainde’s appeal is the considered view of the wider section of society: for all opposing sides to call a truce for the sole purpose of combining the opposing troops for the purpose of bolstering them for the common foe. Whilst I do agree that that is the ideal thing to do, I do not think it is the right thing to do in Zambia, mostly for the reasons that are in the public domain.

Is someone smelling what I am smelling? I am smelling a lot of corrupt activities under the cover of COVID-19. Just like every other disaster turns to be a blessing in disguise to some sections of society whose services involve offering solutions to the arising problems, the COVID-19 environment has and will in the foreseeable future continue to prop up some businesses. Weird as this may sound, it’s an opportune time for some businesses and some people in government to make money.

If our leaders in government have managed to pilfer some national resources like minerals and mukula logs with all the institutions that guard against such activities fully operational, what will happen now when these institutions are operating in limp mode, with only the so-called essential workers recommended to continue working as the majority, deemed non-essential, are told to stay away in the name of creating social distances?

Talking of essential workers, has someone noticed that, save for a few isolated cases, most of the graft and corruption cases on record in both public and private institutions so far have involved essential workers? The very people that have been looked down upon as non-essential in the wake of the social distancing dictates of COVID-19 are the ones that have been acting as deal-spoilers, maybe not by doing anything more than just being present. Thieves do not like to be noticed, remember?

Does someone remember where we are coming from? A past where government officials have betrayed our trust so much that if today they greeted us good morning, we all have to go outside to confirm the position of the sun before we believe that it is truly still morning. Has someone not heard that some people have even doubted the reality of COVID-19 in this country? If it’s not lack of trust in government, what else could make someone doubt, if not the reality, the extent of the deadly disease in this country?

Is someone seeing what I am seeing? I’m seeing a situation where due the lack of transparency in the way our government has been administering public resources, people are not comfortable to donate their hard earned resources towards the fight against COVID-19 for fear that they will end up in wrong hands. Ask those that have donated already, especially cash donors, the biggest fear that keeps them up at night is that their donation will not buy a single face mask but help someone finish building their later to be demolished mansion in Forest 27.

Moreover, what would stop someone thinking like that when the money that was donated towards the rebuilding of city market, whose arsonists the Vice-President knows even by names, has not been declared three years down the line? Such are the same things that would make some people not to see the benefits of patriotism. Imagine how it would feel to one who does not donate out of abundance but love for their country to hear that their donation did not actually end up anywhere near the COVID-19 fight but in the hands of the rich! We already run their homes through the taxes that we pay but as if that is not enough, they will not keep their hands off even what is meant for the needy.

Has someone heard how the price of oil on the world market has plummeted to hit its historical all-time low? Unfortunately, such developments are nothing to make a Zambian excited because even if they were to start giving crude for free, our government would still require us to access the final product at quite an amount, citing refinery costs as the problem.

All the inherent capacity that an economy is supposed to posses to be able to support its people without any production during an emergency like COVID-19, even for just a single day in the case of the Zambian economy, has already been spent by our leaders during a crisis.

So even when you hear the economic relief gifts such as free water and electricity that some countries have accorded their citizens to lighten their economic burden in order to encourage and enable them to stay at home, you as a Zambian can only start dreaming about such at your own peril. It cannot happen and that is just the sad reality of our economy.

Because those at the helm of government programmes are always mining for excuses as to why they may have failed to deliver at every single instance, you will hear our leaders seeking to attribute the death of the Zambian economy to COVID-19. They are so shameless that they will cling to anything and everything that seems to offer them some respite from criticism even if it does not make sense in every aspect of the word.

The Zambian economy died a long time ago and if we were to do an autopsy, it would reveal corruption as the cause of death and nothing else. If COVID-19 has played any part in the death of our economy, then it is definitely one of those peripheral roles like that of a mosquito biting a corpse, that can only still count as the cause of death if a PF doctor is doing the postmortem.

Unfortunately, we have a lot of PF centric fake economic doctors who will always endeavour to give government false postmortem results which only serve to massage the selfish egos of those in power instead of stating facts as they may be. Look at the discussions that have now arisen around the open letter to the president on the possible ways to resuscitate the economy in the face of COVID-19. How appalling it is to see all that effort watered down by some old men who, for reasons other than what they forwarded, decided to become enemies of progress.

Is someone fearing what I am fearing? This COVID-19 may just turn Zambia into a dictatorship. Look at how Bowman has been violating people’s rights by whipping them like his children in the name of trying to stop the spread of COVID-19. That is illegal! Only in a dictatorship are people’s rights infringed like that. Has someone also seen the consequences of compromising the police? It has had to take the entire minister to do that which police, if allowed to work without interference, cannot fail to do.

This takes me back to Mr Hichilema’s call for unity of purpose during a crisis like now. There is a Tonga proverb that says, “zyalumwa zilayanzana”, meaning animals have no choice but to unite when they are faced with life-threatening danger. But look, how some old men are responding to your advice. Look at how some people have chosen to isolate and focus on some of the names that appended their signatures to the open letter, for nothing unifying but personal criticism.

While you in the opposition are busy donating towards alleviating the suffering brought about by COVID-19, has someone heard how some people from the ruling party are prescribing cash donations for easy diversion’s sake? Have you seen how they are taking advantage of the poor by branding their faces PF through the masks which they (the poor) have no choice but to receive for fear of contracting COVID-19?

By the way, has anyone heard what I have heard? Some people have seen presidential material in our health minister just because he has been announcing the COVID-19 cases and deaths. Wonders shall never end. What is wrong with us Zambians? Who knows, maybe someone has already identified Dora Siliya as his running mate. It is this level of gullibility and ignorance that will always make politicians to take advantage of us, let us wake up!

Is someone feeling what I am feeling? Much as the relaxing of rules in the area of worship by the President is a commendable move, my feeling is that the timing is not right. How can worship buildings that were shut when we only had two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have their doors swung ajar now, when we have more than eighty? Is there any deal that requires to pass through a full house of worship or it is just out of belief in God’s ability to solve our problems that the President decided to open them? I will not talk about salons and barbershops because they were not closed to begin with.

Lastly but by no means the least, these masks we have started covering our mouths and noses with are not meant to close our noses from smelling corruption nor our mouths from speaking out when we see a wrong. Let us use them correctly. Has anyone heard that we have to be ready to coexist with COVID-19 for some time? This means masks are here to stay for some time too. My only problem with masks is that I can hardly recognise people. Is it only myself?

