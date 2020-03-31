1 new case of Covid-19 in Zambia, in the last 24 hours, the registered total now stands at 36
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu writes:
Fellow Citizens,
Zambia has recorded one more COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours brining the total number of cases to 36.
My number one priority, and that of my Government, is to safeguard the much-treasured Zambian lives. We are in this war together, until COVID-19 is defeated.
I have no doubt that if we all play our rightful respective roles, we shall overcome.
#COVID-19
#CoronavirusOutbreakZambia
#ProtectYourself #ProtectYourNeighbour