1 new case of Covid-19 in Zambia, in the last 24 hours, the registered total now stands at 36

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu writes:

Fellow Citizens,

Zambia has recorded one more COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours brining the total number of cases to 36.

My number one priority, and that of my Government, is to safeguard the much-treasured Zambian lives. We are in this war together, until COVID-19 is defeated.

I have no doubt that if we all play our rightful respective roles, we shall overcome.

