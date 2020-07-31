Covid-19 Cases Hit 5, 963 in Zambia

The last 24 hours have seen Zambia recording 408 new cases of COVID-19 out of the 1,611 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 5,963.

Ministry of Health permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama said during today’s briefing that the new cases also include 15 health workers and four truck drivers.

He said 107 patients are admitted in various health care facilities for treatment, out of which 44 are on oxygen and four in intensive care unit.

In the last 24 hours, 514 have been discharged, bringing total recoveries to 3,803.

