– The CEO of Zoom Video Communications Inc, Eric Yuan, is smiling to the banks as he reportedly made $4 billion in the last three months

– Yuan made the money from the patronage his video app Zoom has enjoyed as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19

– The businessman is said to have been inspired at a young age by a speech delivered by billionaire Bill Gates

Video conferencing app, Zoom, has registered an average of 200 million users daily all over the world as businesses are allowing employees to adopt the technology since they work from their homes.

Business Insider reports that Eric Yuan built the video conferencing organisation for $35 billion nine years, but within the last three months of COVID-19 attack, the 49-year-old has made $4 billion increasing his networth to $7.57 billion.

It was learnt that the users of the app increased to over 200 million in March 2020 from a previous 10 million.

The app has become popular among political parties, corporate offices and schools.

Born in China to parents who were mining engineers, Yuan was reportedly denied visa to the United States eight times before he scaled through.

The master’s degree holder had, according to the report, worked for four years in Japan after he graduated.

The report quoted Bloomberg as saying that Yuan was inspired to go to California to work for an internet startup after he heard billionaire Bill Gates give a speech about the dot-com bubble.