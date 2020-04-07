COVID 19 HAS REVEALED TO ZAMBIA A LEADER WE HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR IN DR. CHITALU CHILUFYA

By Dr. Edgar Ng’oma ~ Political Scientist /analyst

Corona virus, has exposed and revealed Dr. Chilufya Chitalu’s unprecedented leadership skills in our time.

The man without no doubt if not disturbed by jealousy people will come out of this episode of covid 19 a national hero of our time.

He has not not only exhibited leadership but also national patriotism, by exhibition of virtues clearly which are characteristics and symptoms of excellent leadership by his level headedness, steadfastness, ethusiasm, and authority he has as a medical doctor himself on the task before him .

This is one excellent appointment to a cabinet position that President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu should be commended to have made before through this right appointment of a minister president Lungu’s PF government is seen to be performing as opposed to certain misplaced appointments of certain Minister with completely no idea about the responsibility of the ministry they serve.

This newly discovered leader in Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has roundedly and impressively handled the press to explain the pandemic status quo in the nation by exhaustively answering all press queries under his command detail, because the man is a guru in health circles with full authority of the health profession .

Certain things the public need to know about this leader Dr. Chitalu Chilufya that I need at this time need to reveal is that , sometimes when he visits these hospitals in the country. he would immediately put on a white duster coat and he also moves with gloves in the coat and immediately puts them on upon entry to the hospital he leaves behind his Ministerial position and become a medical doctor on duty, and he right away takes a desk and starts screening patients.

I was shocked one day at was an eye witness, when Hon. Stephen Kampyongo Current Minister of Home Affairs with his family were involved in RTA on Kabwe road around 6 miles area when his V8 Toyota Land cruiser overturned and sustained mild injuries him in the company of his about 12 year old son and his beautiful wife they were rushed to University Teaching Hospital UTH Casualty department ,and me when I was Social media assistant to President Lungu under code name *”Chagwa special coverage capturing every moment live”* was signaled to cover Hon. Kampyongo’s accident, upon arrival at the UTH, I found Hon. Steven Kampyongo and his family had just been brought in, and a few minutes later Hon. Chitalu Chilufya also just popped in casualty department in a duster coat and from the pockets of the coat produced the gloves and put them on and sooner than he took a desk and started screening just other patients and not the Minister’s family but just other patients who were waiting to be screened by a doctor who had not yet arrived.

This man is just something else. this is a leader Zambia need.

As one person myself with authority on the subject of leadership and political science and political analyst in Zambia with right tools of scrutizing good leaders, Dr. Chilufya when not disturbed will prove to each one of us that indeed he is going to make Zambia a good leader that we have been looking for.

