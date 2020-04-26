COVID-19 IS REAL: SPIRITUALITY IS NOT STUPIDITY

When the Almighty says run, it means be on your toes and run! When the Almighty says be in yours homes “because tonight, I will strike every firstborn of Egypt”, it means be in your home. It is stupidity to spiritualise what the Almighty has clearly guided on in terms of what you ought to do to live. Wisdom is more profitable to direct.

Like Zambia, Israel has a religious mixed culture. On 24 March 2020, 29% of Corona patients infected in Israel took place inside the synagogues or during meetings. The data segmentation shows that the number of synagogue infections is on average 3.11. In one case, no less than 17 people were infected because of a person praying in a synagogue. In the hotels, where 15% of all patients were infected, the average is 2.64.

Orthodox communities in New York are reporting a catastrophe. All started during the Purim holiday while reading the MEGILAT ESTHER inside the Synagogues with everyone dancing and heaving special gatherings. Orthodox Jews make up 13% of all confirmed cases in New York.

Today, all synagogues, mosques and churches are completely closed and guarded by the homeland security.

Don’t follow the stupid blind guides who call themselves leaders! Choose life. There is something new that the Almighty is doing. Those with eyes and ears let me see and hear respectively.

To be clear, those of our “leaders” who think they own nations will pay a heavy price for looting and taking nations as their own private property.

Saviour Chishimba

PARTY PRESIDENT

UNITED PROGRESSIVE PEOPLE (UPP)

#VOTE on the staff #Pankonto! for No PAYE; No Market & TV levies; No tolls on Public Roads; Land redistribution & houses for all Zambians; and power to the people by introducing county-based administration and scrapping off useless statutory bodies.

#Kululazambia!

#OrganisingForChange!

#EndRecyling!