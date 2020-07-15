COVID-19: MASK UP OR DIE

…patients in Levy and UTH on oxygen

AS Zambia teeters at the brink of the Covid castastrophe, the Ministry of Health has stepped up contact tracing and community surveilance but the situation is dire, its spokesperson Abel Kabalo has said.

Dr Kabalo said the ministry has upscaled Covid-19 contact tracing and surveillance especially with the upswing of cases to curtail spread of the pandemic.

And the country’s two biggest hospitals are battling to save lives of people on oxygen who are struggling to breathe, Professor Lloyd Mulenga, Director Infectious Diseases has said.

Prof. Mulenga said in an interview yesterday that the University Teaching Hospital had patients and so did Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, all labouring to breathe due to covid.

The Professor said, “we are on the verge of a catastrophe. We have a lot of sick people on oxygen. People labouring to breath.”

He said the number of BIDs (brought in dead) was also frightening because there were too many sudden deaths and people just collapsing.

There are also, he said, suspicious cases in many private health facilities.

“We have beefed up the numbers of doctors and other health personnel but it is scary,” Prof Mulenga said.

-Daily Nation