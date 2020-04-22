MMD leader Nevers Sekwila Mumba has warned President Edgar Lungu that COVID-19 may be the burial ground for the PF government if it ismishandled.

The clergyman and former Republican vice-president has written to President Edgar Lungu indicating to him that the current interventions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus are grossly insufficient.

In his open letter, the MMD president has noted that the city centre, market places, compounds, public transportation have remained crowded and suggested that Lusaka must be locked down for a period of time to help put in place measures that shall curtail the virus from spreading across the country.

Mumba further stated that the country should not be deceived by the few numbers of infections being announced at the press briefings by the Minister of Health everyday.

“Mr. President, this is not politics, it’s not about winning or losing elections, it is about saving Zambian lives. I write this knowing well that I may sound like a lonely voice in the wilderness or a broken record, but I will say it again. Mr President, the current interventions we have put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus are grossly insufficient. The city centre, market places, compounds, public transportation have remained crowded. We MUST lock down Lusaka for a period of time to help us put in place measures that shall curtail the virus from spreading across the country. We still have a small window to achieve this,” Mumba said.

He warned that the virus was deadly and the country does not have the capacity to deal with a fully blown pandemic.

“This is the third warning we are giving to government. We should not be deceived by the few numbers of infections we are announcing at the press briefings. COVID-19 may be the burial ground for the PF government. If the virus is not contained and the country begins to lose unprecedented number of lives, no Zambian shall forgive the PF government because they have been warned several times,” Mumba said.

Mumba noted that the government has only now, announced the mandatory wearing of masks but as important as this measure was, more than 10 million of Zambians could not afford the masks.

He further noted that the government had not made adequate arrangements to provide masks for the poor who were the most vulnerable.

“We urge government to adopt a systematic way of distributing the masks. We encourage the private sector, churches to play their part in providing masks to the most vulnerable, but government must lead the way. The perception of wide circles of our society is that Patriotic Front party, your party, has jumped on this unfortunate vulnerability to make masks using their campaign material,” Mumba said.

Further, Mumba reminded President Lungu that Zambians consider all such acts being carried out by senior or prominent members of the ruling party as insensitive, immoral and an abuse of power.

“Lastly, Mr. President, we do realise that any serious attempts to lock down the epicentre will require serious resources that can adequately cover the cost of feeding or distributing food packs to communities in affected areas. While this is at a huge cost, the cost of dealing with a fully blown pandemic will be much, much worse and it will be completely unimaginable. Again, for the third time, Mr President, shut down the most affected cities and contain this virus and let us fight this invisible enemy together. I end with a quote from the WHO Director General, ‘Please do not politicise the COVID-19 fight otherwise you shall end up with more body bags. Please quarantine politics away from this fight’,” said Mumba.

And on a special Power FM interview yesterday Mumba said there was no need for people to try and make political gain out of the COVID-19 fight.

He said the government should have put in place certain facilities to facilitate adherence to the measures it put in place.

He noted that Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo was fight against his own government.

He said the first thing that the government must do was to provide the masks to the poor and once discipline them once they refuse to wear the masks.

“Right now the people who are being confronted on the streets have no masks because they cannot afford them. So government must move in to ensure that everybody has a mask. How do we do it? We encourage the private sector, the church, civil society, government itself, all of us must put our hands to the plough to ensure that these masks are provided. Once they are provided, then we can police wearing the masks,” he said.

He insisted that a lock down was the best way to beat the pandemic’s spread.