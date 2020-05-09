DR LWIPA Puma says the COVID-19 pandemic may turn out to be a hoax in Zambia.

Dr Puma, a medical doctor and former health deputy minister in the Levy Mwanawasa administration, said the deaths attributed to the virus may not necessarily be genuinely so.

“From my observations the COVID-19 may not be as lethal to Zambians and Africans in general as it was portrayed to be. A close look with a medical eye may show that the deaths attributed to Corona[virus] in Zambia had other serious conditions than the Corona itself. Am yet to see a death in Zambia purely caused by COVID-19,’’ he said in a write-up to The Mast. “If this happens please update me so I analyse and update my thought process. So, what I’m saying is that I strongly feel COVID-19 may not be as lethal in our setting as earlier portrayed. Therefore, if my personal thought process is considered right, then COVID-19 may come out as a time waster, distractor, a hoax and a potential destroyer of our hard-earned economic environment.”

He said the government should have been basing decisions on epidemiology rather than hearsay.

“I have been quietly monitoring the COVID-19 situation and the sequence of events that have transpired so far. Like I earlier observed we seem to have drifted from basing our decisions on epidemiology to making decisions based on hearsay and political rhetoric,” Dr Puma said. “I still strongly feel that government should not have closed businesses, churches, schools etc based on hearsay and few imported cases of COVID-19. Instead, government should have waited to observe epidemiologically how the disease evolves at local level, whilst putting appropriate interventions in place. That way they could have been making logical decisions based on data.”

Dr Puma has called on medical experts to give guidance to the country’s political leadership.

He said it was not good to allow western countries dictate the situation in the country.

“I’m calling on doctors, public health specialists, epidemiologists, heath management specialists to come out and brainstorm in the open to give guidance to our political leaders before they destroy our country further and push our already poor people into unnecessary extreme poverty orchestrated by the Western World through or in the name of COVID-19,” Dr Puma said. “Our observations over the past few months on COVID-19 are enough to enable us decide a good progressive path for our country. Let us not bury our heads in the sand and leave western countries [to] dictate what we should do or not do at every point. Let’s make use of our short observations on COVID-19 and our medical knowledge and experience to guide politicians to put this country on the right path.”

He said most medical experts were scared to say the truth about the exaggerated situation because they were scared of politicians.

“Because most learned medical professionals don’t want to say things the way they are for fear of politicians, we shall end up embarrassing the same politicians when they start opening businesses, churches, schools when we shall have many thousands of cases and the lay people will start querying their political decisions and they will lose trust in our medical guidance,” Dr Puma said. “With our short experience with COVID-19, and building on our wealth of experience of epidemics, and pandemics, we could guide to continue normal life while putting appropriate intervention and eventually wean off the interventions. I strongly and honestly feel that COVID-19 will not kill us Zambians the way these foreigners are making us believe and it will be too late by the time we realise.”

Dr Puma said should his thoughts be proved right, then the Third World should sue the western world for false alarm.

“Once my thought process is proved right, I hope one day the Third World should sue the Western World in the International Court for reparations/damages to the economy arising from false alarms and causing unnecessary fear and panic,” said Dr Puma.