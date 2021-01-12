.

Lusaka – 12th January, 2021

Proprietor of Melcome Pharmaceuticals, one of the oldest Zambian pharmaceutical companies, Mohammed Seedat has died.

Melcome Pharmaceutical company imports and distributes pharmaceutical formulations, medical disposables, hospital equipment, furniture and Diagnostic Test Kits for use in the public and private health institutions.

Mr. Seedat, who is also high profile Muslim leader in the Islamic Association of Zambia and was extensively involved in social and charity work, died this afternoon at the Levy Mwanawasa Covid-19 Isolation Centre.