

By George Zulu

Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 170 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,352 tests conducted.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya confirmed this during the Coronavirus update in Lusaka today.



Dr Chilufya said that out of 170 cases recorded, 35 are contacts to known cases while 61 were recorded from the routine health screening.

He said 46 were recorded from the routine community screening while 17 are truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Chilufya further, says 11 were Brought in Dead (BID) bodies which also tested positive for Coronavirus.



He also disclosed that 12 patients have been discharged from isolation centres bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,462.

Cumulatively the country has 2,980 cases of COVID-19, 1,462 recoveries and 120 deaths.