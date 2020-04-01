By Chileshe Mwango

Electoral Expert, McDonald Chipenzi says the corona virus pandemic may negatively affect preparations for the 2021 general elections.

Mr. Chipenzi observes that the pandemic has the potential to disrupt the preparations as most stakeholders are channeling their resources to the fight against the pandemic at the expense of other sectors such as elections.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chipenzi says that already, it is evident that the voter registration exercise scheduled for May 2020 will not take place on schedule as crowding of places has been disallowed by the ministry of health.

Mr. Chipenzi has also cited a possible delay in the completion of a legal framework to guide the 2021 general elections following the sine die adjourning of the national assembly due to coronavirus at a time it was considering bill 10, a bill whose passage has direct effects on the constitutional and electoral legal framework for the 2021 general elections.

He is however hopeful that the k100 million allocated to election activities in the 2020 national budget will not be diverted to the fight against the corona virus as was the case with the gassing and flooding situation which saw money for tertiary institutions being diverted to avert the two calamities.

