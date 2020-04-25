By David Zulu

During the dark days of apartheid in the 70’s, black South Africans began to take things rather personally against the injustices of racism with its offshoots of poverty, hunger and disease.

Young South Africans accused their political leaders, especially the ANC of moving at a snail’s pace in fighting the apartheid regime, and they subsequently moved on the frontline to confront the vicious white supremacist government machinery, and the Soweto uprisings broke out.

From his dungeon cell on Roben Island, Nelson Mandela penned a secret letter to the ANC in Lusaka.

“I am very concerned with events taking place in Soweto. So many lives of our young people most of whom are students have been lost. It however brings to the fore that our people are tired of our speed and methods in which we are engaging the racists in fighting apartheid and if we don’t change now, the people will lead us from behind”.

My unsophisticated analogy here is an example of what happens when people are faced with a very well organized and cunning enemy like covid 19, that slithers through communities imperceptibly, without encountering equal force as a counter attack.

The rejection of the Presidential directive to open houses of worship by most church organizations, clearly underscores how the Zambian Government has underestimated the seriousness with which communities are taking the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a clear example of how people are willing to lead from behind when their institutional leadership exhibits total failure in confronting a ruthless enemy, that has power to wipe out entire communities.

The PF government must not tout their usual patronage on a virus that will not spare anyone including themselves, especially when Morningside will not admit foreign entries. We are in this together.

