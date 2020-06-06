When it comes to social distancing, the Church has got it covered.

In recent weeks we’ve seen Men of the Cloth getting seriously creative to ensure their parishioners can worship the Lord in relative safety.

Innovations have included car park confessions in Dublin and drive-by blessings in the US delivered via water pistol.

Now another priest in the US has apparently unveiled the latest innovation designed to ensure life gets back to something approaching normal, while maintaining a strict two-metre distance from one another.

In a picture widely shared on social media, an unnamed clergyman can be seen baptising a young child using a water pistol.

While plenty have suggested the picture is a spoof designed to lift spirits, it’s not the first time a Holy man has tried it.

Another priest in Canada has already adopted the same super soaking approach to christenings.

While the practise is immersive to say the least and may or may not be designed for a laugh rather than serious use, there are some who have criticised the use of water pistols in the church as comical and, at worst, disrespectful.

However, with priests in Ireland warning that an immediate return to normal practices like public Masses at this critical stage would potentially lead to a loss of life it’s clear an alternative solution is required, Super Soaker based or otherwise.

Given the need to maintain distance while ensuring the public has the right to practice their religious beliefs, priests across the Emerald Isle could soon be following the example of their American cousins.

Like the old adage says, God moves in mysterious ways.

Source: irishpost.com