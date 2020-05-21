Madagascan President, Andry Rajoelina, on Wednesday, held a virtual meeting with the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus, over COVID Organics.

Rajoelina, who made this known via Twitter, said the United Nations specialised agency on global health expressed its support for the clinical observation of the ‘tonic’ touted as a cure for coronavirus.

He said, “Successful exchange with Tedros Ghebreyesus who commends Madagascar’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and congratulates us for the discovery of COVID Organics.

“WHO will sign a confidentiality clause on its formulation and will support the clinical observations process in Africa.”

The Malagasy President said the meeting followed the invitation by WHO to register the drug for clinical trials, adding that his country would prove the effectiveness of the COVID Organics.

It will be recalled that the country sent consignments of the herbal drug made from Artemisia annua to African nations.

President Muhammadu Buhari received the consignment apportioned to Nigeria from President Umaro Embaló of Guinea Bissau on Saturday, saying it would be subjected to scientific validation.