NORTH-WESTERN ~ Mwinilunga.

COVID 19 RESULTS ENDS MWINILUNGA MAN IN SUICIDE TO PROTECT HIS FAMILY.

A GRZ security guard at Kaleni Hospital in Mwinilunga committed suicide after he was found positive with Covid 19. North-Western Province Police Commissioner confirmed to CIC in Mwinilunga that Albert kalezhi 46 a security guard of Kaleni Hospital hanged himself after doctors found him positive but could not keep him for isolation rather released him to go home.

When he got home he could not disclose to his family as shock and stress took over his mind. At 02 hours he told his wife he needed to go outside and get some fresh air and further told the wife to look after the kids. The wife was puzzled about what he meant but never paid attention rather thought it’s not a big deal. However time elapsed he did not return till morning only to hear news that a certain man has hanged himself in the nearby bush. After the explanatory what transpired Zambia Army soldiers and Police went with medical staffs clad in covid attire and got the body under strict conditions.

Drama erupted at the nature of the funeral as government refused to grant access to the body as they where told that he was contagious.

After intense argument residents and family members blamed the hospital staffs why they released him after finding him positive of covid 19 instead of keeping him for quarantine.

The police then tried their level best to quench the anger and finally he was put to rest.

CIC PRESS TEAM