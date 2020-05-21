Wednesday – 20th May, 2020.

Today around 11:00 hours, Police in Nakonde followed up a report in Katozi and Ntindi Villages in Chief Waitwika of Nakonde District, after a tip-off from concerned members of the public that a mob armed with assorted offensive weapons had staged a riot. Among the rioters were hawkers and motorbike riders who were joined by some residents of Katozi Village.

Upon seeing the officers, the riotous mob begun throwing stones and other assorted objects at the officers and efforts to calm the mob proved futile. However, the police managed to arrest eight (8) of the rioters and in the process, one rioter was injured. Those arrested are Mastano Simukonda aged 23 of Katozi Village, Happy Simukonda aged 23 of Mukoma Village, Gideon Sikanyika aged 13 of Ntindi Village, John Mwape aged 27 of Chiyanga Village, Mapalo Siame aged 12 of Ntindi village, Israel Simbeye aged 20 of Ntindi Village , Chimeya Remy Sichula aged 27 of Ntindi Village and Bright Simuchenje.

Warn and caution statements have been recorded from the suspects and they will appear in court soon for Riotous behaviour.

We are appealing to members of the public in Nakonde District to be patient and allow relevant authorities to address the outbreak of COVID-19 without any disturbance. All those who would want to act to the contrary risk being arrested and charged in accordance with the provisions of the Law.

Issued By:

Esther Mwaata Katongo

Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service