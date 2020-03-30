Only Essential Staff To Remain On Duty – Cabinet Office.

Secretary to Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti, has directed Government Heads of Department to only allow essential staff to remain on duty throughout the Coronavirus pandemic period.

Dr. Miti, adds that non-essential staff should report for work on rotational basis or work remotely or from home

“Non critical activities such as meetings, seminars, conferences and other non essential events to be suspended during the period of the Coronavirus pandemic. These measures are for the initial period of 14 days starting today 30th March 2020” said Dr. Miti.

In a related matter, Health Minister, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, has said the confirmed cases of the Covid-19 have jumped to 35, as one case remains in a very critical condition.

Dr. Chilufya has disclosed that the latest cases involve persons that contracted the virus from another line of contacts that had direct interaction with the team that returned from Pakistan and tested positive to COVID-19.

One of them is a domestic worker of the first victims, raising more concerns about the spread of the virus. Dr. Chilufya said this situation should raise alarm among Zambians that must now take seriously the precautionary measures put in place by practicing high levels of hygiene and staying home.

