The economic impact of #covid 19 is now starting to hit home as many businesses and institutions have now been closed for over three weeks to one month.

The Northen Technical College – NORTECH staff has now become the latest victims after management announced that it would only pay half salaries.

The education sector, like the tourism sector are among the hardest hit as they are paralised to the core.

But the story doesn’t end there, the staff members who are receiving half pay or in some lodges, no pay have monthly financial obligations such as food for their households and rent which have not received any relief.

Moreover, most management teams are not being open to their staff that they don’t know we’re the revenue for the may or even the coming June paycheck will come from.

To make matters worse, the government announced relief packages of K10 billion through the bank of Zambia will most likely end up with the big corporates which frankly speaking, should be the last in the queue when you look at ability to survive when compared to local and small businesses?

The government through the ministry of finance announced that they have raised US$150 million in credit lines from multilateral lenders, but careful considered is needed to ensure that these funds are channelled to uh most vulnerable sectors.

So far, the ministry’s of both higher and general education, the ministry of tourism and ministry of trade have been mute on how their institutions, especially those that rely on raising this revenues privately will be aided during this covid 19 pandemic period.

As per current trend, the coronavirus is not retreating, measures to sustain the most hit sectors, especially the private sector needs to be crafted and announce now. Don’t say you were not warned to act swiftly as the impact of this pandemic may just be too much to hold social and economic stability