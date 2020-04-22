Following Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo’s example, some youths in Ndola yesterday forced homeless children to bath by as a way of ‘protecting them from the Coronavirus’.

The Ndola youths forced the street kids to bath in dirt water and scrubbed them with huge stones to make sure they are clean.

It is now government policy that anyone who feels strongly about the Coronavirus can take up any measures on fellow citizens to prevent the spread of the virus.

In Lusaka, minister Lusambo is beating up and harassing people who can’t afford to buy masks at K20, a move that has been endorsed by President Lungu through his silence.

Lusambo says he is using the law within himself to beat and harass poor people who can’t afford the K20 masks. He says there is no need to observe human rights this time as he is preserving life.

The government has received huge donations towards the Coronavirus but these donations are kept in minister of health Chitalu Chilufya’s office.

The money has probably been stolen by government officials already. Wait and see.