A Lusaka Man by the Name of Nyalazi’s has taken a bold decision to share a video of his experience during his isolation at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital has been hailed for helping de-stigmatise the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Mr Nyalazi, 40, was discharged from Levy Mwanawasa Hospital on Wednesday where he was quarantined after testing positive a few days ago.

He was discharged after some tests which came out negative.

“My experience at Levy Mwanawasa was one that will give me a lot of good memories