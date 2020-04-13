“We shall continue to beat you” he warns…

Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo, has reiterated that the police and his team are only flogging those found defying presidential orders by patronising bars and nightclubs which are supposed to be shut down.

He says the government of president Edgar Lungu, remains committed to safeguard the health of Zambians hence the need for people to stick to measures that the president announced during this Covid-19 outbreak.

Hon. Lusambo, was speaking when he appeared on Hot FM’s Red Hot Breakfast Show hosted by Mutale Mwanza and Pzee.

Meanwhile, Hon. Lusambo, disclosed that any person who will politicise the current operation and the Covid-19 is very “Stupid”.

He warns that his team will not sleep but ensure that sanity is brought in the city by ensuring that people adhere to presidential directives.