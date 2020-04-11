Zambia has recorded its second COVID-19 death. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has announced at a briefing today.

The 58-year-old man from Kafue District died on Wednesday 8th April 2020 at the University Teaching Hospital.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 update, Dr. Chilufya has confirmed that the deceased tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister says a robust contact search is currently underway to ensure that anyone who came into contact with the deceased is tested for COVID-19 and quarantined.

SECOND COVID-19 DEATH DETAILS:

“The deceased is a 58 year old known hypertensive man from Kafue who was recently treated at Kafue District Hospital for a chest infection. Upon subsequent deterioration of his condition, he was transferred and admitted to the University Teaching Hospital Intensive Care Unit for further management and investigation.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, there was a high index of suspicion by the health team, who decided to investigate the patient for COVID-19. Samples were collected for testing. The health team provided specialist care including placing him under ventilation on a life support machine until he passed away on 8th April 2020. An autopsy was conducted and postmortem samples collected prior to and after his death tested positive to COVID-19.

We have instituted comprehensive investigations into this matter which includes contact tracing and testing of all health facility personnel who were in contact with him at Kafue District Hospital and UTH. They were all sent on home quarantine yesterday. Another rapid response team is following up the deceased patient’s contacts including family and friends today.” – Dr Chitalu

Chilufya, Minister of Health.

COMMUNITY SPREAD OF COVID-19 VERY WORRYING

The announcement today of a second death of Covid-19 is very sad and extremely worrying.

With the previous 39 cases all of them had a trace, a link that could be established as to where they contracted the disease.

Today’s announcement has taken a huge turn, we have a case of someone in Kafue who contracted the disease and cannot be linked to the other 39.

What this means is that this gentleman who sadly lost his life contracted this disease from an unknown source, clearly now the disease is spreading in Kafue, and for it to spread in Kafue it’s already spreading in Lusaka.

This patient came into contact with various people in Kafue, with an incubation period of 10 days to show symptoms, he possibly came into contact with hundreds of people be it at a supermarket, hospital etc.

How about where he contracted it?

That will never be known.

So we need to acknowledge the reality that it’s no longer 40 cases, the 40 is just those tested and confirmed.

The real number is much higher and it will soon manifest itself.

The government needs to really consider temporarily closing or at least managing the flow of people into places like Soweto market, this is the kind of place where the disease is likely to spread rapidly.

Let’s all observe the rules of social distancing, hygiene, staying home as much as possible and investing in a mask and gloves to protect ourselves from this very deadly and frightening disease. -NDC MEDIA