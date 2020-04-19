ONE MORE COVID-19 DEATH RECORDED
..As Zambia records 4 new COVID-19 cases
By Smart Eagles
A 19 year old female who tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Chilenje hospital last week has died, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 3,health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed.
He explained that the deseased who was admitted from Bauleni is the one who was admitted for attempted suicide and developed internal organ failure as a result of the poison she consumed and also tested positive for COVID-19.
Speaking at the latest COVID-19 update sunday morning,Dr. Chilufya also announced that Zambia has further recorded four (4) new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the cases to 61.
He said the two cases involve Kafue residents one from Kafue estates and Kafue railways respectively while the other two involves a nurse and a medical licentiate from Chilenje hospital were the deseased was admitted.
He said a total of 397 cases were tested in the last 24 hours out of which 30 were done at Chilenje Clinic which brought out the two positive cases.
He said cumulatively the cases now stands at 61,3 deaths,33 recoveries and 25 active cases.
“The COVID-19 outbreak could be stopped if we follow President Edgar Lungu’s directive by enhancing social distancing, wearing masks, moral discipline. We have recorded 3 deaths and we can record more with poor compliance” Dr Chilufya said.
He emphasized that Lusaka is an epicentre and discouraged routine and unnecessary visits and other gathering such as funerals and weddings.
“The strategy we have is early detection and we place high premium on increasing community testing and screening .So you are going to see our teams in all specific areas and it will be increasing by the day” Dr Chilufya said as he urged for corporation with health authorities as they come into various communities.
And Dr Chilufya disclosed that deployment of new health workers is progressing well and that they will be deployed in all ports of entry and said soon they will be seen conducting the massive screening and testing in various places.
Communities should not wait for masks being donated hoping they will be delivered to their doorsteps, the chain is long. Dont wait for pf that has generally failed to deliver. Use initiative to make own clean masks and comply to other rules of covid19, you will survive
We more medical personnel so that more townships to screened Lusaka should be the next after Kafue we go on to Kabwe then copperbelt towns by doing that you will discover more
If only Mr Minister of Health had not politicized the Parliament suggestion to seal all entry points, we would not be in this mess! The Xenophobia arguments by the minister were misplaced! Anyway, asking PF to do things right is asking for too much. I feel sad for the health workers who have to put their own lives at risk to mop up for the Minister’s carelessness!
It seems the infections are becoming more sporadic every day. It’s just a matter of time before the COVID fires start raging out of control. We are also curious that there have been no cases among the Chinese who flew into the country at peak of Corona epidemic in China. We’ll never know the truth now that Prime TV is closed in PF and Chinese Topstar interest!
Country men and women, let’s protect ourselves. These PF chaps can’t protect anyone! They are only interested in cashing in even on COVID. We should not be surprised if part of the donated money is given to cadres to make PF-branded masks since they don’t want to publish how donated moneys are being utilized, we are free to speculate! This is wickedness of the highest order!