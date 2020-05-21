By Patricia Mbewe

Team member of the Covid Z Research Team, Jerome Kanyika has denied assertions by the Health Professions Council of Zambia –HPCZ- and the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority –ZAMRA- that Covid Z, a drug that allegedly cures COVID 19 is being manufactured, distributed and sold in Zambia by some “health practitioners.”

In a Joint Press Statement Recently, HPCZ and ZAMRA said they had instituted investigations into the circumstances surrounding the manufacturing, distribution and sale of “Covid Z” which allegedly cures COVID 19.

However, Mr kanyika who is also Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia President tells Phoenix News that it is not true that Covid Z is being sold but that what is currently available are demo capsules.

He is saddened that ZAMRA and HPCZ have decided to condemn this initiative instead of supporting local scientists in responding to the COVID 19 crisis as has been the case in other countries.

Mr. Kanyika has explained that Covid Z is a drug can help fight the symptoms of the Covid 19

PHOENIX NEWS