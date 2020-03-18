Lusaka City Council

Notice To Lusaka City Residents

COVID19 (Corona Virus) REPORTS LCC CONTACT NUMBERS

Lusaka City Council has started enforcing the Statutory Instrument No. 21 and 22 of 2020 on the prevention of the Coronavirus.

Find below contact numbers for Lusaka City Council officials you can call in an event that some individuals or establishments are found contravening the provisions of the two Statutory Instruments.

This entails that anyone exhibiting symptoms should be or anyone deliberately contravening the law on Covid19, should be reported to any one under listed.

Public Health Inspectors will be dispatched to enforce the law. This is to avoid outbreak of the disease:

1. His Worship the Mayor

Miles B. Sampa

+260 762652909

2.Town Clerk

Alex Mwansa

+260 966908928

3. Chairperson Health Commitee

Councillor Chilando Chitangala

+260 977774347

4. Director of Public Health

Edgar Mulwanda

+260 977601260

5. Public Relations Manager

George Sichimba

+ 260 977824039

6. Sister Zuze (Sister -In-Charge – Civic Centre Clinic)

+260 97746189

7. Free Toll Line 4747