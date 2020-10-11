FINANCE minister Bwalya Ng’andu has disclosed that the donor community is concerned about government’s lack of transparency on the country’s debt situation.

And secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti says government is concerned about the high inflation rate, adding that printing money is not acceptable.

Appearing before the Expanded Budget Committee of Parliament on Thursday, Dr Ng’andu said in the last virtual meeting with creditors, they promised to get back to government with several questions.

The Committee is chaired by Mbala PF member of parliament Mwalimu Simfukwe.

“They raised the issues of transparency, saying that Zambia was not being transparent enough… These are what I would call the real issues and also paying debts…now we have to use more kwacha (due to the dollar strength),” Dr Ng’andu said.

And responding to a question from Sioma independent member of parliament Mbololwa Subulwa, who wanted to know if government was borrowing to finance debt, Dr Ng’andu responded in the affirmative.

“Yes, we are borrowing to pay debts. There is nothing unusual of using debt to finance debt. What happens in government securities is that you use debt to pay debt…. In principle, debt does finance debt; it is common practice that happens in government,” he said.

At this point, Simfukwe asked Dr Ng’ andu if he was confirming that government was indeed borrowing to pay debt.

In response, Dr Ng’andu said: “I am saying yes, debt does finance debt.”

He, however, refuted public sentiments that creditors had rejected Zambia’s repayment plan.

Earlier, Dr Miti told the committee that there were risks in attaining macro-economic objectives because of COVID-19 and the effects of climate change.

Dr Miti further said there were uncertainties on elections because there could be a re-run that might impact the economy.

“Government is concerned with the high inflation rates…the issue of printing money to finance fiscal deficit is not acceptable… there’re uncertainties on elections because there could be a re-run,” said Dr Miti.