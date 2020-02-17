CRIMINALS ARE USING TEAR GAS TO TERRORIZE YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD.

You see how the narrative has changed?

Originally the story was, there are people using a SEDATIVE. They [ the so called ritual killers ] were spraying a chemical that would put you in a state of deep sleep so that they draw blood from you. I’ve always maintained that is not the case.

The reality on the ground is that there are a bunch of criminals out there who recognize that communities are gripped with fear, so they “terrorize y’all’s neighbourhood” by spraying tear gas into your homes….and then when the sun comes up, you hear all these crazy outlandish stories of homes being sprayed with a strange gas…folks, its tear gas. And tear gas doesn’t put you to sleep.

Tear gas works by irritating the mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, mouth, and lungs. Typically, the effects kick in after around 30 seconds, and include a burning, watery sensation in the eyes, difficulty breathing, chest pain, excessive saliva and skin irritation.

I’ve just received a call from Eastern Province. A teacher from a well known school has informed me that their school was teargassed and all the students were so scared that they were all instructed to sleep in ONE HALL.

I asked the teacher what the substance smelled like. He said “It smelled like pepper”

I knew it. Pepper spray is basically like tear gas. So rest assured. There are no ritual killers…only criminals and the Police has to disseminate accurate information and fight this misconception with THE TRUTH and catch these criminals.

JOB 3:25 famously said “The thing that I feared the most has happened unto me”

Don’t let fear lead the narrative. The reason our people are so scared is because of the words “Ritual Killers” There are none. Only criminals. Protect yourself and your family by any means necessary…if anyone enters your house, he’s not a ritual killer, he’s just a criminal and you have the right to blow his head off.

