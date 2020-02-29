Vice President Inonge Wina says criminals gassing people are now targeting police officers in an attempt to distract them.

Speaking in parliament yesterday during the vice president’s question time, Mrs. Wina said the move is meant to make the police ineffective.

Mrs. Wina has however stated that the police have done its work well so far and have arrested suspects in connection with the gassing incidents despite the attacks being well planned.

She has reiterated that the law enforcement agencies will ensure that the culprits are brought to book.