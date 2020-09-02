By Veronica Mwale cic private Reporter.

COPPERBELT ~Kalulushi.

CRIMINALS MASQUERADING AS LEADERS ARE MORE THAN READY TO PUT THE COUNTRY ON FIRE – Banda Sakanya

When someone says he does not have a vision to lead the 17m+ people, then that leader is a danger to himself and the people he intends to lead.

This is exactly what ECL is doing

ECL wants now to put the country on fire because he has nothing to lose for he has no vision for this country.

ECL and his cohorts should not underscore the fact that Zambians are privy to the fact that the issue of privatisation is nothing but a scheme to eliminate HH.

They have gone further to use some compromised Southern Chiefs to support their stupid agenda of auctioning the country to turmoil.

PF should not make a mistake of advancing its dirty mind plan to try and lock up HH. We are ready to defend HH.

We have said time and again that HH’s life is in danger from these heartless criminals who have killed and tormented people through gassing that they wanted to lump on HH.

Dare touch HH and you will see what will happen.

You think we are happy with your evil play of politicking?

Nawakwi is a stupid fool who has no shame by being used by evil minded people.

She is equally as evil as ECL. These two hate HH with passion but they will not succeed in bringing HH down instead their downfall is nigh.

We are warning PF that you are about to ignite fire you can’t put off.

Leave HH alone.

CIC PRESS TEAM