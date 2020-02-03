[By Charles Tembo in Luanshya]

PATRIOTIC Front Copperbelt Province chairman Nathan Chanda says criminals gassing houses want people to rise against the PF government.

Chanda says there is no way criminals can just gas houses without stealing anything.

He said this when he held community sensitisation meetings in Roan, Mikomfwa and Mpatamato in Luanshya.

However, Chanda said the PF under President Edgar Lungu was on top of things.

“We are not sleeping and will ensure that there is order in the district. There is no way a criminal can come in your house to just gas it and run away. That is not possible,” Chanda declared. “They just want to make the people rise up against the PF government and President Edgar Lungu. They shall be exposed, and their days are numbered. These are just criminals.”

He said social media lies have also caused fear in the people.

“We are here to engage each other in matters affecting us as a community. You need to know what your government, the local authority, is doing about these social media lies,” said Chanda.

And Community Transformation Network executive director Stephen Chewe said it was evil for some people to sit idle and watch evil acts unfold in the country.

Chewe said it was clear that the gassing of houses was meant to create fear in the people.

“This is clear that there are some people with an evil agenda of making the country ungovernable. But we thank the government for coming on board. These meetings have opened our eyes and we now know what is the truth and what is not,” said Chewe.

Later, Chanda in the company of district commissioner Patrick Maipampe visited the houses that were gassed in Mpatamato.