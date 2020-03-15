Cristiano Ronaldo will convert all of his hotels in Portugal into temporary hospitals to help take on the coronavirus.

The generous Juventus star will also personally foot the bills and wages of doctors and nurses working within them so as not to burden the country’s health service.

Ronaldo owns a £165-a-night, four-star hotel in Funchal on his home island of Madeira and a £195-a-night hotel in the Portuguese capital Lisbon as part of his CR7 brand.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, these will be adapted to aid the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The facilities will be free of charge to anyone suffering from the coronavirus.

The 35-year-old went into quarantine last week after Juventus team-mate Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus that has killed nearly 1,500 people in Italy.

Ronaldo is completing his isolation in Madeira so he can be close to his mother, Dolores Aveira, who is recovering from a stroke.

The president of the Madeira regional government confirmed that Ronaldo was not suffering from the coronavirus.

Strict travel restrictions mean that Ronaldo cannot return to Italy for the time being and Juventus have placed 121 players and staff into isolation anyway.

Ronaldo has remained in contact with the club and is training in his personal gym in Madeira.

He expressed his concern about the pandemic on social media on Friday, writing: ‘The world is going through a difficult time and demands the utmost care and attention from everyone.

‘Today I am not speaking to you as a footballer, but as a son, as a father, as a human being aware of the latest events that are affecting the world.

‘It is important that we follow the recommendations of the WHO (World Health Organization) and those of governments on how to manage this situation.

‘Protecting human lives is above any other interest. I want to send all my support to all those who have lost a loved one.

‘My solidarity for those who are fighting the virus, such as my partner Daniele Rugani, and all my support for the incredible work that medical professionals are doing by putting his life at risk to save those of others.’

And Ronaldo has now taken practical steps by setting up the temporary hospitals and bearing all transport and living costs for medical staff to work 24 hours there.

As of Saturday, Portugal had 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 but nobody had died. The Portuguese islands of Madeira and the Azores had no confirmed cases.

The government has imposed a two-week quarantine on all travellers arriving on the islands.

In common with other European leagues, all matches in Italy and Portugal are currently suspended.

Ronaldo’s four-star hotel in Madeira is located close to the city’s marina and boasts an infinity pool, gym, sauna and hot tub. The outdoors space offers sunset parties and DJ sets.

It is situated close to the CR7 Museum, which charts Ronaldo’s trophy-laden career, and all guests get free admission.

His Lisbon hotel in located in a renovated historic building in the upmarket neighbourhood of Baixa Pombalina.

Guest who spend two nights at the hotel get a signed Ronaldo photograph and those who stay four nights get a signed football.