CRITICAL ANALYSIS OF 2011 CHANGE OF GOVT ONLY SHOWS WIND OF CONTINUATION IN FAVOUR OF ECL

By: Marvin Chanda Mberi

The change of Government is not just elicited on the voting day.

Change of Government traces its origin from the series of events that take place prior to the polls.

As much as there can be a few economic mishaps, the notion that they can translate into change of Government is mere wishful thinking meant to give those who have desperately attempted to use misfortunes as a way to seeking temporary relief from the awaited rude shock which will come with their imminent defeat.

We are now compelled to add our voice on the wind of continuation and make a little contradistinction between the current political atmosphere with the events leading ousting of the MMD in 2011.

Prior to 2011, by February, 2011, nearly 30 per cent of the Rupiah Banda led Government had either resigned or displayed open defiance of the party President in preference of the PF.

The key figures such as George Mpombo, the late Mike Mulongoti, Ng’andu Peter Magande, Lameck Mangani, Maynard Misapa, Judith Kapijimpanga and others who commanded a following on the political battlefront were in the forefront to leading the rebellion against MMD.

In fact, President Sata had even started to strategically start bringing viable alternative knowing so well that the wrestle for power was titling in his favor.

PF was the bigger force and not just a force but a formidable force that had identified itself as a political alternative.

The other indication that showed that the change of Government was imminent was certainty on the leadership especially that it there was no change that was anticipated.

To the contrary, the largest opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has not been consistent and his choice of the inner circle has been influenced and by principle but desperation to dilute his tribal tag.

Even he has confessed when he was unveiling his National Management Team that his appointments were not motivated by skills or competence of the appointees but he needed tribal balancing.

As regards the disintegration of the opposition at the 11th Hour, this is not consistent with the change of Government.

As much as UPND may wish to trivialize the relevance of the NDC, comparing with the pre-2011 era, the PF and its alliance with the Zambian people was intact and could not be shaken.

Another indication that in favor of the wind of continuation for PF is the performance in the by elections.

Prior to 2011 elections, the MMD only won in its strongholds while the PF won its stronghold and went greater lengthy to grab seats from MMD.

MMD had lost some seats to PF as an opposition.

The other events leading to the change of Government in 2011 were the massive strikes both in the civil service and among the working class especially the mining workforce on the Copperbelt.

By comparison, there has been no work protest in the civil service and the mining workforce.

In fact what has been reported are solidarity matches on the Copperbelt in favor of President Lungu and the PF.

We therefore find it strange to hear some sections of Zambians suggesting any change of Government when the key indicators are in favor of PF.

What has been seen is the wind of continuation.

Looking at the political environment, any claim suggesting the change of Government is highly deceptive.