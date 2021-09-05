CRITICISM COMING FROM OPPOSITION SHOWS THAT THEY NEED A BREAK TO RECOVER FROM ELECTION LOSS – MSONI

All Peoples Congress Party President Nason Msoni has charged that the Opposition in the Country is being too aggressive and personal in offering checks and balances.

Mr. Msoni who is part of the UPND Alliance says undoubtedly Zambians are not keen on personal attacks but on ideas that will spur development.

And the APC leader tells Chikuni Radio that the Country’s hard won freedom should be guarded and exercised more responsibly in the circumstance.

He further says for some in the opposition taking a short break from active politics might well be a necessary ruse for them.

He says the criticism is not credible and is coming from frustrated individuals suffering from an elections loss.

Mr. Msoni says this break is absolutely necessary and might just help them recover quickly from the election loss and the corresponding campaign fatigue.