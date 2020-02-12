An innovative Entrepreneur in Kenya has fabricated a crotch lock for men in the country especially after several cases were reported of wives and partners severing their man’s manhood.

In a report by Kenya based K24 TV, police had arrested several women in the town of Nyeri in central Kenya for chopping off their husband’s genital organ.

This led Entrepreneur Barre Apiyo to spring to action and developed this innovative device called ‘Anti-Chopping gear’ to help fear-stricken men in Nyeri and other parts of the country to protect their prized assets.

The anti-chopping gear is made of metal but fits perfectly and seemingly comfortable to sleep and sit in.

This he said will protect men from getting their genitals chopped off in case they pick up an argument with their wives.