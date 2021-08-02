Huge crowds following Hakainde Hichilema wherever he goes are rented and only moved by euphoria, former Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu has observed.

And Zulu says the PF is not intimidated by the number of people attending Hichilema’s road shows which he has turned into mobile super spreader events.

Zulu said in a telephone interview from Chipata that the Hichilema and the UPND are far from emerging victorious in the coming general election because of their lack of direction and poor leadership.

Zulu added that UPND leader should not be misled by the huge crowds following him because that will not translate into votes for him and his party.

He explained that the people turning up at Hichilema’s campaign activities are doing so out of curiosity to know the person who has lost elections five times consecutively.

” Hichilema and UPND should not be excited about the rented crowds they see at their mobile rallies which they have turned into super spreader events and this will not translate into votes for them because UPND is far from winning elections especially under Mr. Hichilema. The huge crowds you see are those who want to physically see the person who has lost elections five times in a row and about to lose for the sixth time,” Zulu observed.

Meanwhile, Zulu said the PF is not intimidated by crowds Hichilema and the UPND are flaunting.

He stated that the ruling party has adequately campaigned through the massive development they have delivered during the last 10 years.

“We are just waiting for August 12 to renew our mandate, this is a done deal, our victory is sealed. We are not intimidated by Hichilema’s rented crowds,” he said.