CRUDE OIL FOUND IN GWEMBE, CHISANGA AREA OF SOUTHERN PROVINCE.

Locals in Gwembe Southern Province have spotted a liquid substance that they suspect could be crude oil coming from a mountain in Gwembe’s Chisanga area.

Southern Province Minister, Dr. Edify Hamukale has also disclosed in an exclusive interview with Zambian Watch that reports of the suspected crude oil oozing from a mountain in Chief Chipepo’s area have reached his office.

Dr. Hamukale could not, however, immediately confirm the liquid is actually crude and says he has tasked a team of experts from mines to verify the substance within two weeks.

He further discloses that ZCCM Investment Holdings Limited has been conducting mineral explorations and identified a petroleum block in the area.

“I can confirm reports from the community that there’s a liquid substance oozing from a mountain around Chisanga…ahh, that resembles oil.But at the moment, we haven’t confirmed whether that is oil itself or some other organic substance, ehh, that is being observed by the people. I have assigned a team of experts, they will be going there within two weeks,” says Hamukale.

“But within there, ZCCM Investment Holdings has been doing some exploration.They identified a petroleum bloc but they don’t really know what it is but it could be like coal, you know, oozing to the top or it could be indeed what people are suspecting.So, there is some activity but we are sending a team within two weeks.”

Meanwhile, Gwembe District Council Chairperson, Paul Chilala tells Zambian Watch government must intensify explorations for possible extraction of precious minerals and oils.

Chilala adds that the suspected crude oil from the hill has come as a surprise to the locals.