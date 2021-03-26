By Michael Kaluba

The Civil Society Organization Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance -CSO-SUN- says recent assertions by President Edgar Lungu that economic activities show that there is money and people are living well, are detached from reality.

CSO SUN Country Coordinator Mathew Mhuru tells Phoenix News that studies by UNICEF on the cost of nutrition and the WORLD FOOD PROGRAM show that over 60 percent of the population cannot afford to buy basic needs with Lusaka and North-Western Province hardest hit.

Mr. Mhuru has warned that these sentiments from the head of state have the potential to derail technocrats and government agencies entrusted to spearhead economic revival especially that what the president says is perceived policy.

He adds that what President Lungu said shows how detached he is from reality and what is happening on the ground and that it is disheartening to hear such sentiments coming from the head of state when people are struggling to survive.

PHOENIX NEWS