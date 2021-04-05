CSOS ATTACKING CATHOLIC CHURCH IN EASTERN PROVINCE FOR REJECTING EMPOWERMENT FUNDS FOR CHURCHES CONDEMNED

By Patricia Male

Hope for Africa International has backed the Catholic Church in Eastern Province for rejecting empowerment funds for churches from Government through the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs.

Organization Executive Director Chazingwa Daka tells Phoenix News that in as much as it is the responsibility of government to empower citizens, scaling up activities for these empowerment four months before the general elections is wrong timing.

Mr. Daka explains that activities taking place before the general elections are what will determine if an election will be free and fair and has noted that the scaled up empowerment activities into the august 12th elections will make it impossible for the polls to be free and fair.

And Mr. Daka has castigated Civil Society Organizations that are condemning the Catholic Church in eastern province for rejecting the empowerment funds meant for churches.

The bishop of Chipata Diocese and president of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops George Lungu has directed that no Catholic Institution in Eastern Province should access empowerment funds because the country is in an election year and is in debt for government to be giving out empowerment funds.

PHOENIX NEWS