By Patricia Male

A consortium of Civil Society Organizations has condemned the arrest of ActionAid Zambia and Zitukule Consortium Board Chairperson, Partner Siabutuba in Choma yesterday by police.

Mr. Siabutuba is being detained without charge or any indication as to what the cause of arrest is.

In a joint statement issued on behalf of the other CSOs, Chapter One Foundation Executive Director, Linda Kasonde is urging the police in Choma to either release Mr. Siabutuba immediately or formally charge him with an offence.

The CSOs say they stand in solidarity with Mr. Siabutuba and urge the observance of human rights and the rule of law with regard to his arrest and detention.

Recently Mr. Siabutuba during a media briefing in Choma appealed to both local and international community to take keen interest in the lives of the Hatembo family who recently lost a case against UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema over the sale of Kalomo farm number 1924 and their whereabouts are unknown.

Mr. Siabutuba during the briefing was flanked by the Hantembo family whose whereabouts are not known since the day of the briefing on March 4th2021.

Efforts to get Southern Province Police Commissioner Diamond Likashi failed as his mobile phone went unanswered.

PHOENIX NEWS