By Tinkerbel Mwila.

CSOS CRITICIZE CALLS FOR JUDGE ESAU CHUULU TO RESIGN.

A consortium of civil society organization says calls by some civil society organisations and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for electoral commission of Zambia-ECZ- chairperson judge Esau Chuulu to resign are misplaced because judge Chuulu does not run the day-to-day affairs of the commission which resulted in some hitches during the voter registration exercise.

The consortium is consisting of seven CSOS which include the young African Leaders Initiative-YALI, university of Zambia students’ Union-UNZASU, advocacy for national development and democracy, Zambian institute of governance and civil liberties platform, common ground network and Zambians for unity among others.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, consortium spokesperson Ronnie Jere has charged that these calls are not new and emanates from the upnd following its many unsuccessful attempts to win elections.

Mr Jere has however indicated that the position by the CSOS does not mean the commission cannot be criticized but the criticism must be based on facts and not the mere dislike of the personality who preside over the commission.

And Mr Jere said preliminary headcount shows that the commission as of yesterday registered 5.6 million people representing 75% of the nine million estimated potential voters, an indication that the commission is doing a good job and is capable of delivering free and fair elections in 2021.

At the same briefing, YALI President Nthewewe says the consortium has committed itself to not only criticize the commission when it goes wrong but also to encourage them to do better and deliver a credible election for zambia.

PHOENIX NEWS